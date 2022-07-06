Oahu brewery closing due to building permit delays, effects of COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co., a popular downtown Honolulu brewpub, is closing in August after being open for about five years, according to the company’s social media posts.
The brewpub’s owner and brewer, Darren Garvey, says that it’s closing mainly because of the slowness of the entitlement process and the ongoing effects on the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says it took them over two years to get a building permit and then another year to get the required power from Hawaiian Electric.
“Those two things alone would cripple most businesses…throw in COVID-19 in the mix only three months after limping to a grand opening and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out how we ended up here,” Garvey said. “The hole dug by all of the delays and COVID is simply too large to claw our way out of.”
The brewery, but not the brand, will be put up for sale as a turnkey/operational brewpub and he says, “hopefully someone can make good use of all the hard work that was poured into this place.”
Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing’s last day of business at its Chinatown space at 96 N. King St. across from Pig & The Lady restaurant is August 20.
Garvey and Erick Jackson founded the company in 2013, starting out brewing in Kaneohe in Windward Oahu.
The company has ties to Pittsburgh where its founders’ fathers – nicknamed Stewbum & Stonewall – became best friends.
