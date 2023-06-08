Nurses and CNAs picket outside Oahu Care Facility for a fair contract

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses and nurse assistants with Oahu Care Facility (OCF) picketed early Thursday on Beretania Street in Honolulu.
The Hawaii Nurses Association (HNA) said little progress has been made in the past few months on a new contract.
OCF workers said fair contract negotiations have not started after a management change in February. Around 45 workers are involved. They said they are fighting for “normal 8-hour workdays” with a livable salary.
"We have to stay for 16 hours and you can’t possibly expect that we will do our job correctly especially when we are so tired. If we make mistakes, those are not correctable sometimes and that’s dangerous. We love our residents and we love our patients," said certified nurse's assistant, Nancy Aloang.
Workers want to emphasize they are holding informational pickets and they are not on strike. Operations at work have not been disrupted and all informational picketing sessions happen while employees are off the clock. They said with current working conditions, one nurse could be assigned to helping as many as 30 to 40 patients.
“I think anyone in healthcare can agree your priority is taking care of your patients or residents. We can’t have an incident where a patient gets their medication too late or they get the wrong medication," said labor reltaions specialist Mandy Vega.
Negotiators said another bargaining meeting has not been confirmed yet, however, they remain committed to improving working conditions and will hold more informational pickets.
KITV4 reached out to the Oahu Care Facility for comment and have not heard back.