Number of career fairs seem to be increasing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The state is currently seeing a significant dip in unemployment. The number of claims filed this week dropped 61% compared to the same time last year. It is also 85% lower than 2 years ago.
Benefits seem to on people's minds right now. KITV 4 spoke to an employer who said, health care seems to be important. The job seeker KITV4 spoke to, said COVID is still a concern. That's even with the numbers decreasing.
What's new is the number of job fairs that seems to be popping up right now. It's a trend job some candidates and employers say they are seeing more of as well. What's different is what the term job fair means. It's no longer is just a large gathering of employers in one place. It's now also used to describe an event where job seekers can submit their resumes in person and meet employers face to face. They can fill out applications and get their interview done in one shot. In some cases this means a single company doing this at a location.
"This is the first time we are doing something like this. So for us this is out of the box, having a job fair on property. We're also partnering with a lot of the schools around us. We are trying to get talent that isn't defined yet," said Kahala Nui HR Specialist Debbey Baricuatro. "I guess the mandate is closing up now. So more work is open and the flow of people should be going back to normal," said sob seeker Alton Lau.
Some jobs fairs are coming up. Kahala Nui, which is a senior living facility, is expected to have an event on April 2nd. Sea Life Park is having a virtual career fair on the April 2nd as well. The Honolulu Diversity Career Fair will be on April 6th, and be held virtually.