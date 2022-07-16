Nomi Community Health hosts health fair, provides free physicals for keiki

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The extra large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree
direction will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along
south facing shores today. A combination of large surf and regular
predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches that
typically remain dry.
* WHAT...Surf heights of 15 to 20 feet, lowering to 14 to 18 ft
this afternoon.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt,and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A very large, long-period south swell affecting the area will
continue to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances and
significant harbor surges. Mariners using south facing harbors
should exercise caution when entering or leaving the port, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nomi Community Health hosted a health fair for back to school season by giving free sports physicals for children and other medical exams for adults.
Nomi Health officials said some parents have difficulty providing required physicals.
“You either must have insurance to see a primary physician or pay out of pocket at CVS. This can get costly, especially when you have multiple children. At health fairs, we offer that free service or we at least connect families to non-profit that can help them when they need it,” said Jeanette Au, community outreach coordinator at Nomi Health.
Officials at Nomi Health said their goal is to target healthcare gaps in Hawaii. They believe many families avoid going to the doctor due to culture barriers, fear and no insurance. They partnered with several nonprofits like the American Red Cross and Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies to let community members know resources are out there and they are free.
"We’re still coming out of the [coronavirus] pandemic so what does that look? What does recovery look like? For those families who didn’t get to see a doctor in the last two or three years, they have been neglecting to see a doctor. We are expanding resources and most importantly, making them free for those who need them the most,” said Sunny Chen, executive director at Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii.
Nomi Health opened in December 2020 and currently focuses services in Waipahu and Kapolei.
Au said they are working on collecting data to see which neighborhoods need Nomi Health services the most.