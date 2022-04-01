 Skip to main content
New website makes it more convenient for notaries and their customers

  • Updated
  • 0
Notary public website

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More state services are going digital. There's a new remote online notary public website, making it more convenient for notaries and their customers.

"Previously, people were required to be physically present when requesting notary services. Now notaries and their customers can use audio-visual technology to conduct meetings," said Hawaii Attorney General Holly Shikada.

Active notaries public can now apply to become a remote online notary here.

Notaries public are officially recognized by the State of Hawaii to administer oaths and affirmations, take acknowledgments, witness or attest signatures, certify copies or deposition, note protests of negotiable instruments, and perform notarizations for hundreds of thousands of important documents each year.

More than 5,000 notaries hold a notary public commission in Hawaii.

