New website makes it more convenient for notaries and their customers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More state services are going digital. There's a new remote online notary public website, making it more convenient for notaries and their customers.
"Previously, people were required to be physically present when requesting notary services. Now notaries and their customers can use audio-visual technology to conduct meetings," said Hawaii Attorney General Holly Shikada.
Active notaries public can now apply to become a remote online notary here.
Notaries public are officially recognized by the State of Hawaii to administer oaths and affirmations, take acknowledgments, witness or attest signatures, certify copies or deposition, note protests of negotiable instruments, and perform notarizations for hundreds of thousands of important documents each year.
More than 5,000 notaries hold a notary public commission in Hawaii.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.