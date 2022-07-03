New study suggests climate change may affect humpback whale migration to Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV)- The weather is getting hotter. And so is the subject of climate change following Thursday's Supreme Court decision to curb the E-P-A'S authority to regulate carbon emissions in power plants. A recent paper is saying the changing weather may affect whether humpback whales continue to return back to Hawaii in the coming century.
Every year, people pack into whale watching tours, hoping to catch site of the gigantic Humpback whale in Hawaii. The season just ended last month. "We had what seems like a little bit more than the previous year. So it seems like it might be an increase in whales last year," said the Adventure Boat Captain Chris Haines.
But a recent article in Frontiers in Marine Science says changes may be coming. It estimates by 2100, climate change and rising greenhouse gases will disrupt 35%- 67% of humpback whale breeding grounds. The ideal temperature for mating is under 82.4 F and the study estimates water temperatures will be higher than that in many of those areas.
Hawaii is one of those areas where the humpback whales come to mate and give birth. "When we looked at the map and saw the numbers that we had in red creeping up one after another breeding group, we were quite surprised," said UH-Manoa College of Social Sciences Graduate Student Hannah Von Hammerstein.
"That's a pretty significant number. That's a huge amount. But they are smart animals. They make this trip every year," said Captain Haines.
Local whale watching tour The Adventure Boat's captain says having fewer spots to find these whales could be a problem for their bottom line. "It may affect the number of whale watching trips that we do. It's not going to reduce the number of people that want to go see them. But if it's not something we can deliver, then we're not going to do as many of those trips," said Haines.
Not everyone however sees the study as ominous. "I don't think its going to have any impact. It may even encourage them to head down to the warmer waters or stay longer," said Tradewinds Charters, Inc. Captain Ken Middleton.
At least one of the three University of Hawaii-Manoa grad students helping out with the study has what they believe is a solution to the problem. "It's crucial that we try to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions," said UH Manoa College of Social Sciences Graduate Student Renee Setter.
