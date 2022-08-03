New luxury condo building planned in Kakaako approved by Hawaii Regulatory Board

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Wednesday, a Hawaii Regulatory Board unanimously approved developer Howard Hughes Corporation's newest luxury 45-story high-rise condominium development in Kakaako.
In a unanimous vote, the Hawaii Community Development Authority -- which regulates development in the growing Honolulu neighborhood -- approved the development of the 330-unit mixed-use Kalae project.
It will be located at the northeast corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue, and will be the 10th planned condo development in Ward Village.
There were mixed responses about the project at a decision-making public hearing Wednesday.
"HCDA and the city and county of Honolulu shall pause the permitting of this and similar projects within the NOAA 4-foot sea level rise zone and address the concerns about climate change and cumulative effects on sea level rise, ground water inundation and storm drain backflow," said Audrey Chandler of the Coalition on Impacts to Sea Level Rise.
The developer previously told KITV4 that its Kalae project will only include market-rate units, and that its workforce housing requirements for this tower will be satisfied through its Ulana project. This tower includes nearly 700 workforce housing units.
"I very much enjoy the neighborhood here, particularly the ongoing evolution and increase in restaurants, services and green space, it just gets better and better and I think Kalae will continue this trend in a big way," said Richard Beall, a resident of Kakaako.
Kalae is estimated to be completed by 2025. Pricing for this project has yet to be released.
