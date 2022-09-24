New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines.
"I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc Victor an attorney for Attorneys For Freedom, the law firm that represents the National Association for Gun Rights and several local pro-gun rights Hawaii residents. The plaintiffs of the latest pro-gun rights lawsuit against Hawaii are fired up. Their lawsuit takes aim at overturning the bans on handgun magazines with more than 10 bullet capacity, and what the state classifies as "assault pistols".
"It's a matter of what is allowed and what's allowed to be banned under the U.S. Constitution. That's the issue," said Victor. "I think its very reasonable to have limitations on the capacity of firearms, just their are limitations on how you drive your vehicle," said Andrea Ilema DeCosta who's daughter died from gun violence.
The banned handguns are semi-automatic with detachable magazines and have two of six characteristics: having a magazine outside the pistol grip, a threaded barrel that can accept a silencer, suppressor, or barrel extender, having a shroud cover that allows two hand grip without burning your hands, a handgun 50 ounces or more, 12 inches or more in length, or semi-version of an automatic handgun.
"Most of these have nothing to do with making people more safe," said Victor. Not everyone feels this way, Andrea Ilima DeCosta who says she has a daughter killed by gun violence, has a different point of view. "Unless they can present us with a legal and reasonable rational as to why they want to have these things, then I think the current rules are reasonable," said DeCosta.
The lawsuit also takes a shot at overturning the ban on gun magazines with more than 10 bullet capacity. "What do you need more than 10 bullets for? what is going to be the benefit," asked DeCosta. "It's not about need. Constitutional rights don't involve needs. It's about what the state of Hawaii is constitutionally allowed to restrict," said Victor.
DeCosta disagrees. "In the time it takes to reload a firearm, they could take shelter," said DeCosta.
Gun advocates gathered in downtown Honolulu to support the Supreme Court's ruling on a firearms law in New York.
This week's ruling is expected to have a ripple effect. A Hilo man has a case against the state of Hawaii that made its way up to the Supreme Court. The 10 year old case, Young vs. Hawaii, is expected to follow the New York case's outcome.
