New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

Gun rights advocates expect to win second case

A second supreme court decision is expected in Young vs. Hawaii that will determine if the state will allow firearms to be carried in public.

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines.

"I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc Victor an attorney for Attorneys For Freedom, the law firm that represents the National Association for Gun Rights and several local pro-gun rights Hawaii residents. The plaintiffs of the latest pro-gun rights lawsuit against Hawaii are fired up. Their lawsuit takes aim at overturning the bans on handgun magazines with more than 10 bullet capacity, and what the state classifies as "assault pistols".

Gun rights advocates in Hawaii await second Supreme Court decision

Gun rights advocates in Hawaii await second Supreme Court decision

Gun advocates gathered in downtown Honolulu to support the Supreme Court's ruling on a firearms law in New York.

This week's ruling is expected to have a ripple effect. A Hilo man has a case against the state of Hawaii that made its way up to the Supreme Court. The 10 year old case, Young vs. Hawaii, is expected to follow the New York case's outcome.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

