New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

In one of the first significant legal challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a public interest lawyer filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power.

Plaintiff Frank Garrison claims that because of the forthcoming student loan forgiveness, he will be forced to pay state taxes on the amount canceled -- an expense he would otherwise avoid.

