New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5

HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers.
Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out in recyclable to-go containers. "Customers letting us know their food gets a little colder a little bit quicker, ” said Saigon Grill Co-owner Pila Langi.
The food truck Saigon Grill is one of the food service businesses preparing for Honolulu ordinance 19-30 to fully kick in. The law says the food industry can no longer use polystyrene containers, non-biodegradable plastic cups, plates, bowls, or give out plastic utensils. People have to ask for the utensils or go to the self-service to get it themselves. Many businesses were granted exceptions when the law partially activated in January. But as of the fifth, those exceptions are over.
Customers are noticing the changes. “They sit down they open up their food and ask where are their containers, forks, and everything. So they come back and ask why we didn’t put it in. We explain the situation, “ said Langi.
Saigon Grill says going green is hitting their bottom line. The new bio-degradable containers are more expensive. The customers may soon see the effects of that cost. “It affects us and it affects the customer as well. We do add a little bit here and there on the margins, “ said Langi.
Saigon Grill says customers are saying food sticks to the new containers more, and there's often more leakage. But conservationists say if changes like this aren't made, we may see something more harmful in our oceans.
“Our ocean is really becoming inundated with plastics. The UN says by 2050 there will be more plastics in our ocean than sea life,” said Ocean Voyages Institute Founder and Executive Director Mary Crowley.
And the sea means the world to Hawaii. “Surfing, sailing, swimming. The ocean also creates two out of three breaths we take. It is important to the health of the planet,” said Crowley.
