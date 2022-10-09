New Hawaii businesses showing off at the 2022 Food and New Product Show

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The COVID-19 pandemic was a horrible time, but there were some good things to come out of it. It gave people time to come up with new businesses.
"We're sold out, sorry my brother," said Bada's BBQ's owner Blaise Napuunon to a customer.
Napuunon is saying a phrase over the weekend he's not said before. That's only because he's not had an opportunity like he's had at the 2022 Food and New Product show.
"I'm brand new this is my first time popping up ever," said Napuunon.
He's never had a food booth before and it's been busy at the show. Over the pandemic, like many others, he was unemployed, taking care of his mom, and watching videos over the internet.
"I watched a video on pastrami and then I looked into how to make pastrami. So that took me down the rabbit hole. And now this is what I'm doing," said Napuunon.
Now, like the 200 other vendors at the show, he's making connections and adding customers with an eye toward the future.
"I'm starving. I just golfed today, but I'm looking for something to eat. Brisket sounded really good because we don't always find it in Hawaii," said customer Keith Terada.
One of the few good things to come out of the pandemic is people had time to invent new products, brainstorm new businesses, or find new ways to do things. This show gives them the ability to show those off and see if it works. They are excited to see if the products they've poured their hearts into during the pandemic are loved by the public.
Kevin Suehiro's new business venture also came from obstacles he encountered during the pandemic.
"We had to shut down the restaurant because we are a dine-in hot pot restaurant. We came up with these bowls to reach people across the island. So we bring the food to them instead of them coming to us," said Kuehiro who owns Nabeya Maido restaurant.
For his business, changing the makeup of the bowl opens up a new market, insta-meals for stay-at-home consumers.
"What we do is we jellify the broth. Put everything on top. You zap it in the microwave for four minutes. The jelly will liquify and turn into broth. And everything falls aside and finishes cooking," said Kuehiro.
The hope is that even though the show is over, the impact will continue and help out businesses for the future.
