Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

New DOE program will offer free bus rides to high school students

Bus

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Education has announced a new plan to offer free bus rides for high school students.

The "Expanding Ridership To Educate Students In Schools", or EXPRESS program, is expected to begin later this fall, as early as October.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

