 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New businesses showing off at the 2022 Food and New Product Show

  • 0
Food and New Product Expo

HONOLULU (KITV)- The pandemic was a horrible time, but there were some good things to come out of it. It gave people time to come up with new businesses. "We're sold out sorry my brother," said Bada's BBQ's owner Blaise Napuunon to a customer. Napuunon is saying a phrase over the weekend. He's not said before. That's only because he's not had an opportunity like he's had at the 2022 Food and New Product show.

"I'm brand new this is my first time popping up ever," said Napuunon. He's never had a food booth before, and it's been busy at the show. Over the pandemic like many others, he was unemployed, taking care of his mom, and watching videos over the internet. "I watched a video on pastrami and then I looked into how to make pastrami. So that took me down the rabbit hole. And now this is what I'm doing," said Napuunon.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred