...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new anti-gravity noodle restaurant is opening in Waikiki at the Royal Hawaiian Center, a spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed to KITV4.
"We'll be offering our crowd favorite anti-gravity noodles, which were created by our co-founder that actually has a physics background and worked on his own real anti-gravity device back in his research days," a 206 BCE Noodles spokesperson said. "A real anti-gravity device wasn't created, so these noodles were the by-product."
206 BCE Noodles has filed public documents to open in a food court space at the Waikiki retail center that’s located along Kalakaua Avenue.
206 BCE Noodles has a location in Anaheim’s Packing District. Besides its mesmerizing anti-gravity noodle dishes, it also serves seafood platters, bone broth pho and sweets and snacks imported from Southeast Asia.
It’s not known yet exactly when or where 206 BCE Noodles is opening at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
KITV4 has reached out to the Royal Hawaiian Center for comment.