New Air Ambulance Company Comes To Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A mainland company is expanding and that means an important improvement to Hawaii's health care infrastructure. While it'll be based in Honolulu, this works out well for folks across the whole state.
OptimuM Air is a Las Vegas based company that provides air ambulance services. When they open up shop next week near Daniel K Inouye International, they will provide the State with a 2nd air ambulance option.
Lifesave Kupuno previously served the islands with emergency patient transport, but the parent company shut down its operation here in September. That left Hawaii Life Flight as the state's only medical airlift service.
Hilton Raethel, the CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaii, explained how getting another provider in place is a win for ALL Hawaii residents.
"When the prior carrier pulled out of the market and that left only 1 vendor in the market it meant they had to ramp up," said Raethel. "And it takes a while to ramp up - To get more planes, to get more pilots, to get more support crew. So there was a shortage for a while because we just didn't have the same number of flights with 1 vendor that we had with 2 vendors."
Raethel also mentioned the Hawaii Life Flight crash near Maui in December. While an obvious tragedy in itself, the loss of serviceable planes and helicopters for any reason hampers the ability for emergency services to do their job. The simple addition of another company diminishes that risk - More providers means more access, and overall better health care for everyone across across Hawaii.
