New Air Ambulance Company Comes To Hawaii

  • Updated
Courtesy: Reeet Jank via Unsplash

Air ambulances provide a vital service especially for folks who live on the neighbor islands. Now, Hawaii is about to get some extra help.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A mainland company is expanding and that means an important improvement to Hawaii's health care infrastructure.  While it'll be based in Honolulu, this works out well for folks across the whole state.

OptimuM Air is a Las Vegas based company that provides air ambulance services.  When they open up shop next week near Daniel K Inouye International, they will provide the State with a 2nd air ambulance option.

