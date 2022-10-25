...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
New $7.2 million donation makes class field trips to Pearl Harbor exhibits free
PEARL HARBOR (KITV)- There's so much history at Pearl Harbor. It's one of the things visitors come to see and it's where students go on field trips. A new donation made on Tuesday, will help make it so students at schools from all over Hawaii, can see that history for free.
"There are definitely some cool field trips that this money is going to be able to pay for free for the kids. We're talking about flight simulators, overnights on ships, and some other activities that some of these kids may not have been able to do previously that they now will be able to see because of a donation to the Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund.
"He understood that experiences in a child's life, shapes them for the rest of their lives," said Co-trustee of the Alexander Gaston Estate John Lee Collins. He remembers his friend Alexander Gaston who passed away a little over a year ago. He also thinks others will remember the U.S. veteran fondly as well after a $7.2 million donation from his estate will make Hawaii student field trips to Pearl Harbor free.
"It touches them and changes their lives in a better way. They go on to do other great things in their own life," said Collins. The money will pay for admission, food, and transportation to Pearl Harbor. Schools on all of Hawaii's islands are eligible.
A child's conversation about his best friend not being able to come to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, gave flight to the idea. "His mommy didn't have $30 to pay for the trip to the museum," said Jay Dunn who was a friend of Alexander Gaston.
The new sponsorship is aiming to make sure student's hopes to visit Pearl Harbor's exhibits and see history for themselves don't sink. The USS Arizona Memorial, the USS Battleship Missouri, the USS Bowfin Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum. and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum are all eligible for these free visits, including specialty programs.
"I'm really interested in planes. I'm interested in the flight simulator and living on a ship for a day would really be incredible," said high school student Kelty Clay. "I think it's important our kids experience this sort of environment so they can understand what our history is. They can learn from our own history and develop their own opinions on where our history should go," said his father.
To apply for the funds that will make field trips free, schools need to contact the Hawaii Community Foundation for details.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.