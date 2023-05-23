 Skip to main content
Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in the US

  • 0
Netflix is officially beginning its crackdown on users who share passwords in the United States.

 Adobe Stock

New York (CNN) — Netflix is officially beginning its crackdown on users who share passwords in the United States.

The streaming video company on Tuesday said it is now sending out emails to all US subscribers who share passwords with people outside their household, as part of a long planned move to limit password sharing.

