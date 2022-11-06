Neighbors talk about 70-year-old who died in McCully apartment fire

HONOLULU (KITV)- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning at 5 A.M. Four others were forced from their homes from the flames.
All of a sudden, I heard a pop. And there was smoke pouring out of the side of the bedroom,” said Ronald Ferguson who tried to save his friend from a fire that took over the apartment complex.
Wearing only underwear and a t-shirt, he couldn't crawl across the hot floor. “By the time I turned around, I got a big suck of all that black air. I had to get out,” said Ferguson.
He says a three-foot wall of smoke greeted him at face level. Officials say the fire made its way from the first floor to the second. The scene afterwards shows the upper levels in worse shape than the bottom. “The flames went straight up through the wooden floor,” said Ferguson.
The resident of that apartment was a man who Ferguson spoke with several times a month. “If you ask him for anything he would do it for you. It was simple as that,” said Ferguson.
Authorities haven't yet released the victim's name. But Ferguson still wants people to know about his resilience. “He had car trouble when he first moved in, his engine blew up. I helped him get another car. His wife of 20 years, she lost a leg from diabetes. The next car gets into an accident. Then all of a sudden his wife is rushed to the hospital,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson and other neighbors say his wife died last year. “He really loved his wife. He loved her a lot. And he was with her for 20 years,” said Ferguson.
Later, his dog died. But through it all, he had support. “He always had friends over bringing him stuff,” said Shawn Nakamura who lived next to the man who died. From neighbors’ descriptions, that man will be missed.
