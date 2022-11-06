 Skip to main content
Neighbors talk about 70-year-old who died in McCully apartment fire

Deadly Fire in McCully

One person is dead following a structure fire on the 2500 block of Date Street.

HONOLULU (KITV)- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning at 5 A.M. Four others were forced from their homes from the flames.

All of a sudden, I heard a pop. And there was smoke pouring out of the side of the bedroom,” said Ronald Ferguson who tried to save his friend from a fire that took over the apartment complex.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

