National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop.
Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
"The housing market will go down here like it is everywhere else in the nation but Honolulu will not decrease in the magnitude the report expects. Hawaii’s market rates don’t decrease at serious rates like they do on the mainland,” said Eugene Tian.
He said this national report doesn't factor in Hawaii's unique characteristics like that Hawaii has one of the highest numbers of outside buyers in the country at 25% - as well as the state being low on inventory.
The report also said the pandemic housing boom is over and it is now the increasing mortgage rates that is causing the market to drop.
"The issue in Hawaii is we don’t have enough housing so as interest rates go up, it’ll force more people to look into homes that aren’t necessarily million dollar homes but maybe $800,00 apartments,” said Anne Perry, realtor at Compass Realty.
According to the Honolulu Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a single family home last month on Oahu was $1.1 million which is actually up by 11% compared to the same time of last year.
However, the number of sales have gone down by almost 23% - the board president believes demand is going down because of rising interest rates.