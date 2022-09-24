National Drive Electric Week kicks off

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Clean energy companies want to see a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. Experts said because of climate change and other weather related issues here in Hawaii, we need to make the change faster.
“If we don’t, we’re going to see really detrimental impacts on our oceans and on our reefs. We're going to have more storms and our water supply is going to be affected. Basically, every aspect of our lives will be negatively impacted by climate change," said Tabitha Knudson, mobility and equity coordinator of Blue Planet Foundation.
Hawaiian Electric and Blue Planet want the community to know there will be more free charging stations and different types of EV’s, including trucks. Electric vehicle driver, Matt Tom said he’s been driving EV's for almost a decade now.
"We have a lot of solar here, so it’s just really easy to charge your car. It’s kind of like charging your phone. Plug your phone in before you got to bed and when you wake up, your phone is all charged," said Tom.
According to “Electric Vehicle Hawaii”, the number of electric vehicle owners here surpassed 20,000 as of last month. This is a 28% increase from the same time last year.
Now, 1 in 10 new cars sold is electric.
”I'm here at testing site because my husband was researching and he’s interested in purchasing one of the newer EV’s," Valerie Choy, electric vehicle test driver.
Hawaii is leading the nation as one of the top states to have the most electric vehicles per capita. “Drive Electric Hawaii” and partners will host EV testing sites for the rest of the week. If you’re unable to visit a site in-person, they will also host virtual tours.