National Drive Electric Week kicks off in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Clean energy companies want to see a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. Experts said because of climate change and other weather-related issues here in Hawaii, we need to make the change faster.

“If we don’t, we’re going to see really detrimental impacts on our oceans and on our reefs. We're going to have more storms and our water supply is going to be affected. Basically, every aspect of our lives will be negatively impacted by climate change," said Tabitha Knudson, mobility and equity coordinator of Blue Planet Foundation.

