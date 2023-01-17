"Name The Beef" Contest awarding $10K to most creative beef brand name

Hawaii Sustainable Beef has unveiled an online contest offering a Hawaii resident the chance to take home $10,000 by simply coming up with a new brand name that will represent the meat raised by over 140 small cattle ranches in Hawaii. The contest runs from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25, and contestants can submit their suggestions at NameTheBeef.com.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Solve a local "beef" and take home $10,000 -- that's the goal for Hawaii Sustainable Beef's 'Name That Beef" online contest.
A lucky Hawaii resident has the chance to take home the big prize by submitting a creative new brand name for Hawaii Sustainable Beef -- along with the meat raised by over 140 small cattle ranches in Hawaii.
According to a Hawaii Sustainable Beef press release:
"The beef provided was previously sold under the “Kua ‘Aina Ranches” label to grocery stores. These ranches are spread throughout The Big Island, Oahu, Maui and Kauai.
These ranchers have chosen to rebrand their beef as a friendly resolution to the concerns raised by the Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop, which fears that the similar names might create confusion with the public. In an effort to resolve those concerns with the spirit of aloha, rather than take their “beef” to court, Hawaii Sustainable Beef developed this community contest to ask the public to help come up with a new brand name."
In addition to the $10K prize, 100 runner-up winners can win a free meal worth $20 from the Kua ‘Aina Sandwich shop in Hale‘iwa.
Hawaii Sustainable Beef is looking for a name that communicates the following details about their beef, including that it’s: 1) from small local ranchers in Hawaii, 2) grass fed and grass finished, 3) all natural, and 4) raised without hormones or antibiotics.
The winning name will be chosen by company management after consultation with some of the leading ranchers who sell beef into the program.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.