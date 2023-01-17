 Skip to main content
"Name The Beef" Contest awarding $10K to most creative beef brand name

Hawaii Sustainable Beef has unveiled an online contest offering a Hawaii resident the chance to take home $10,000 by simply coming up with a new brand name that will represent the meat raised by over 140 small cattle ranches in Hawaii. The contest runs from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25, and contestants can submit their suggestions at NameTheBeef.com.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Solve a local "beef" and take home $10,000 -- that's the goal for Hawaii Sustainable Beef's 'Name That Beef" online contest. 

A lucky Hawaii resident has the chance to take home the big prize by submitting a creative new brand name for Hawaii Sustainable Beef -- along with the meat raised by over 140 small cattle ranches in Hawaii.

