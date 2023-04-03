 Skip to main content
Musk's Twitter promised a purge of blue check marks. Instead he singled out one account

The main Twitter account for the New York Times lost its blue check over the weekend. The newspaper had previously told CNN it would not pay for verification.

 CNN/Adobe Stock

Some VIP Twitter users woke up on Saturday expecting to have lost their coveted blue verification check marks in a previously announced purge by Elon Musk. Instead, Twitter appeared to target a single account from a major publication Musk dislikes and changed the language on its site in a way that obscures why users are verified.

Twitter had said it would "begin winding down" blue checks granted under its old verification system — which emphasized protecting high-profile users at risk of impersonation — on April 1. In order to stay verified, Musk said, users would have to pay $8 per month to join the platform's Twitter Blue subscription service, which has allowed accounts to pay for verification since December.

