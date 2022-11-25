 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Musk says new color-coded verification system at Twitter will roll out in a week

Musk says new color-coded verification system at Twitter will roll out in a week

CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, says a new color-coded verification system at Twitter will roll out in a week.

Elon Musk is ready to try his troubled new verification system for Twitter once again. This time, in color.

The CEO of Twitter announced - via a tweet of course - that Twitter will roll out its tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. There's changes to the program that he apparently hopes will stop people from paying the $8 a month fee just to impersonate celebrities or companies.

