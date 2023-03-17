Murphy's famous block party is a no-go, but streets are expected to still flood with celebrations By Shanila Kabir Shanila Kabir Reporter/MMJ Author facebook Author email Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today is Saint Patrick's Day, but this year Don Murphy owner of Murphy's Bar and Grill announced he will not be hosting a Saint Patrick's block party this year. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the Saint Patrick's Day holiday, the famous Murphy's Bar and Grill block party will not take place in downtown Honolulu.Owner Don Murphy said a block party will be too much this year but he is open to bringing it back in 2024.Nevertheless, streets in Chinatown will be flooded with people with or without a block party."It’s the biggest day of the year for every Irish bar in town so it should be a good, fun day. It will be busy inside for sure and all over downtown,” said Murphy.Customers lined up a half hour before Murphy's Bar and Grill opened at 10:30 and some made their reservations more than a month ago."I got invited for a St. Patrick’s celebration and we came early for corn beef and cabbage. My friend made the reservation a while ago so that we can get in," said Carmela Paola, Aina Haina resident. Local The luck of the Irish is alive at the 56th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade By Cait Medearis A Kailua resident, Mary Leandro said she made her reservation more than a month in advance. She said coming to Murphy’s is a ten year tradition for her now.Dine in was completely booked for lunch and dinner and Murphy says the restaurant has been busy for days leading up to this holiday."We take St. patty’s day very seriously especially partying and coming here. I’ve been to some of the oldest pubs in the country," said Chuck Fineberg, Kaneohe resident.Murphy urges everyone to celebrate safely this holiday.There are many services here in Hawaii that will pick up people who have been drinking and take them home safely like Saferide Hawaii.Taxi services are available tonight as well including TheCab Hawaii, Uber and Lyft. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shanila Kabir Reporter/MMJ Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate. Author facebook Author email Follow Shanila Kabir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Deadline looms for Hawaii small businesses to apply for disaster loans related to drought Updated Dec 29, 2022 Business Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 billion deal Updated Jun 1, 2022 Business Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check Apr 8, 2022 News $10M grant program to begin for Oahu's small businesses impacted by COVID-19 Updated Jan 19, 2023 Business Congress will draft legislation suspending trade relations with Russia and banning energy imports Mar 7, 2022 Business Hawaii fishermen on the hook for high costs as seafood prices continue to rise Updated Jul 25, 2022 Recommended for you