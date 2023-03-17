 Skip to main content
Murphy's famous block party is a no-go, but streets are expected to still flood with celebrations

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Saint Patrick's Day, but this year Don Murphy owner of Murphy's Bar and Grill announced he will not be hosting a Saint Patrick's block party this year.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the Saint Patrick's Day holiday, the famous Murphy's Bar and Grill block party will not take place in downtown Honolulu.

Owner Don Murphy said a block party will be too much this year but he is open to bringing it back in 2024.

