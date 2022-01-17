 Skip to main content

Moving Forward: Hawaii CinemAttractions

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii CinemAttractions is an entertainment venue located in Waikiki’s Hilton Hawaiian Village claiming to offer the most futuristic and unique experience on the island.

According to Hawaii CinemAttractions, they provide customers access to 40 attractions equipped with art sensory effects and two feature films.

Mayuko Kimura, the General Manager of CinemAttractions, says the popular activity almost didn't happen and was delayed because of COVID.

“We had originally tried to open from, I believe the beginning of 2021 in January,” explained Kimura, saying, “As you can imagine, with the COVID-19, they posed a lot of challenges, from promoting our business with travel restrictions and ensuring the safety of our guests by limiting the number of seats or the show filming.”

Kimura says families want safe activities the whole family can enjoy -- without crowds.

“I believe that in the world of environment now, there's not a lot of places that have multiple different things within the one space. So that's why I really think that our business is something that's really great for family,” explained Kimura.

According to Kimura, Hawaii Cinemattractions is strict on safety, requiring guests to be Vaccinated or Tested - and to wear masks.

“So we do have our sanitation system so we have sanitizer at the front of the door. And by the POS system, our crew always sanitizes every touchpoint every moment that the guests like, moves away or person touches it,” said Kimura.

Hawaii Cinemattractions is available through their website at Hawaii CinemAttractions – Hawaii’s first fully-immersive 4DFX Cinema Experience </br>at Hilton Hawaiian Village (4dfxhawaii.com)

