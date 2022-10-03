Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors

HONOLULU (KITV)- Plans to modernize Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final phase. The future home for Pasha is at the Terminal. As many people know, that's one of the major shippers in the area. The hope is this will help supply chain issues.
“Pretty much everything we use on Oahu and everything else in this state comes through this harbor, “ said U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono. She announced on Monday the latest information on the modernization plan for the harbor. “What's happening right now, is overcrowding. So that's why this is so important,” said Senator Hirono.
The terminal spans 88 acres. Trucks to and from Pasha have different routes. “There is a lot of traffic congestion now, that will be eased,” said Hirono.
Officials are seeing this as a future solution for some of the supply issues. “It will increase capacity by 40 percent. Which we really need because we don't have enough and container warehouse on this island. So it will create just in time delivery into our supply stores,” said HDOT Deputy Director of Harbors Eduardo Manglallan.
Shortened routes could cause less pollution. “There were be all these trucks spewing their diesels exhaust,“ said Senator Hirono.
What's also clear is this is not end of the modernization plan. Hawaii's Deputy Director of Harbors says they're applying for money from the Inflation Reduction Act. Part of the money will go toward electrifying the harbor, using solar power.
“We will convert those mechanical energy, to kinetic energy and electric energy. So when the sunshine is not shining renewable energy will come from the battery storage,” said Manglallan.
There's hope, if the requests are approved, cameras will be installed in the harbors, making it easier to keep an eye on the ships. And making it easier for the ships to quickly land and offload. “The cameras will also help out pilots. Because they can see the conditions of the shoreline and if its windy. The cameras will include airspeed and climate conditions,“ said Manglallan.
If everything goes according to plan, it will hopefully be smooth sailing for deliveries into the ports. The new container terminal is set to be finished by 2024.
