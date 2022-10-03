 Skip to main content
Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors

  • Updated
Shipping Container generic

HONOLULU (KITV)- Plans to modernize Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final phase. The future home for Pasha is at the Terminal. As many people know, that's one of the major shippers in the area. The hope is this will help supply chain issues.

“Pretty much everything we use on Oahu and everything else in this state comes through this harbor, “ said U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono. She announced on Monday the latest information on the modernization plan for the harbor. “What's happening right now, is overcrowding. So that's why this is so important,” said Senator Hirono.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

