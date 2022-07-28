 Skip to main content
Mortgage rates fall as fears about the US economy loom

Green grass lawns are seen in front of homes in Los Angeles on July 5. Mortgage rates dropped last week, as fears grow that the US economy is entering a recession.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Mortgage rates dropped last week, as fears grow that the US economy is entering a recession.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.30% in the week ending July 28, down from 5.54% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That is still significantly higher than this time last year when it was 2.80%.

