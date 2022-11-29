 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mortgage giants raise loan limits to a record level for 2023

  • 0
Mortgage giants raise loan limits to a record level for 2023

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will back loans of more than $1 million. Pictured is an aerial view of a suburban neighborhood in the United States.

 Adobe Stock

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will raise the limits of government-backed loans to a record level for 2023, with the maximum loan limit hitting more than $1 million for high-cost areas, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday.

Even as the real estate market has cooled in the face of skyrocketing mortgage rates this year, home prices are still climbing, with prices up 12.21% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, according to FHFA.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred