More than 20 bus routes will change when Skyline kicks off

Around 24 bus routes will change when the rail starts running. There will be additional routes to bring rail passengers directly to their closest Skyline station. Near Aloha Stadium, riders can get morning bus services to and from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military base.
All changes are scheduled to go into effect on July 1.
“I ride several buses in one day," said Song Gould, Honolulu resident. "I don’t have a phone and I usually talk to my friends about which buses are running and where. I will listen to the instructions more often while I ride now."
Arlene Shing, a Kakaako resident, said there are several buses at all times in her neighborhood. Therefore, she is not worried about services being delayed or shortened. Shing adds she frequently checks the upcoming changes so she and her family will be prepared.
Popular express bus routes will not be affected.
The biggest change will be cutting down TheBus route A - it will no longer go into Waipahu and serve the Middle Street Intermodal Center and King Street. The new shorter route will have a direct connection between Skyline, downtown Honolulu and UH Manoa.
“Discontinuing can happen in many fashions," said Jon Nouchi, deputy director of Transportation Services and City and County Honolulu. "When we opened Skyline, we decided route 73 will be broken into three different routes. It used to cover Leeward Community College and now we have frequent Skyline trains going into that area. It’s been improved and replaced with routes 531, 532, and 535."
The goal is to ensure there are as many buses and stops to bridge any gaps.
Nouchi also said the city invested more than $9 million in these services to connect with Skyline. Schedule changes have been announced on buses to ensure riders are prepared before July 1 comes around.