More than 1,300 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Utah Department of Transportation posted a video on Twitter showing their trucks plowing snow on the I-215. The video also shows several cars struggling to move in the snow.
More than 1,300 flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday as a winter storm hit the country.
As of about 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, a total of 1,336 flights in and out of the US had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Regional carrier SkyWest, which operates through partnerships with United, Delta, American and Alaska Airlines, had canceled more than 300 flights. Delta and Southwest had both canceled about 250 flights.
Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Denver International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport were the most heavily affected, according to FlightAware. Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were also experiencing disruption.
The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota and Maine, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet as part of the three-day storm.
The Minneapolis area of Minnesota is at risk of picking up at least 15 inches of snow, with the National Weather Service in Minnesota's Twin Cities warning the powerful storm "will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday."
Correction:A previous version of this story misidentified Delta Air Lines.