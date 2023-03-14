More than 1,000 flights canceled as winter storm moves into Northeast By Marnie Hunter, CNN Mar 14, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hundreds of flights were canceled in the United States on March 14 and 1,700 more delayed as a winter storm bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding moved into the Northeast. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images/File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More than a thousand flights were canceled in the United States Tuesday and thousands more delayed as a winter storm bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding moved into the Northeast.As of 5:30 p.m. ET, more than 1,100 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 4,300 flights were delayed.New York's LaGuardia International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport both had about 300 cancellations. Newark Liberty International Airport had about 150 cancellations as of 5:30 p.m.Boston Logan advised travelers to check with their airlines on flight status before coming to the airport.Newark Liberty International Airport also urged travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport and to allow extra travel time."Today, a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected in the NJ/NY metro area. These conditions, and anticipated wind gusts, may cause hazardous travel conditions," Newark airport tweeted Tuesday.Delta Air Lines has issued a Northeast weather waiver for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. American, United, Southwest, JetBlue and Spirit have also issued waivers that allow passengers to reschedule at no cost for a limited time.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Video White goods recycling event scheduled for Hana residents Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business New home sales fall 12.6% in July as rising prices take a toll Aug 23, 2022 Business Rally against bail reform bill planned for Tuesday Updated Jun 8, 2022 Business Revitalization of Japanese tourism to Hawaii slower than expected Updated Aug 3, 2022 News Parents are surprised they were able to get their kids in the Summer Fun Program Updated May 27, 2022 Business TikTok to set one-hour daily screen time limit by default for users under 18 Mar 1, 2023 Recommended for you