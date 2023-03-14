 Skip to main content
More than 1,000 flights canceled as winter storm moves into Northeast

Hundreds of flights were canceled in the United States on March 14 and 1,700 more delayed as a winter storm bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding moved into the Northeast.

 David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images/File

More than a thousand flights were canceled in the United States Tuesday and thousands more delayed as a winter storm bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding moved into the Northeast.

As of 5:30 p.m. ET, more than 1,100 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 4,300 flights were delayed.

