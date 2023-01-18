More options for people looking to buy a home on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking to buy a home or condo on Oahu, you have more options right now.
The Honolulu Board of Realtors said the single-family home market ended 2022 with nearly twice the amount of inventory from a year ago.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday that U.S. mortgage rates have fallen to the lowest levels since September, at just over six percent for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.
With supply up and interest rates falling, now may be a good time to buy.
The president of the Honolulu Board of Realtors, Fran Villarmia-Kahawai, appeared in studio for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Wednesday.
Here are some of the key points made:
Oahu inventory is up in most areas but still well below what we saw pre-pandemic
● West Oahu neighborhoods experienced the largest growth, with Ewa Plain skyrocketing 348% year-over-year and Makaha-Nanakuli jumping 126%
● In the condo market, active inventory is up, but not all areas ended the year with more units
● Waikiki and Ala Moana-Kakaako saw the largest unit increases, up 17% and 20%, respectively
● All Oahu neighborhoods – except the North Shore – ended 2022 with a decline in sales
There were fewer instances of sales above the original asking price in both the single-family home and condo markets
● Year-over-year in the single-family home market, bid-ups in the fourth quarter were dramatically lower from a year ago, with just 181 properties closing above the original asking price compared to 691 in Q4-2021
● The most significant change in both markets occurred in the Ewa area. Just 17 single-family homes sold above the original asking price compared to 152 during the fourth quarter of 2021
● Only 22 condos sold over the original asking price, compared to 139 in the fourth quarter of 2021
