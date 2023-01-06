More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu.
The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
"I think it’s great because there’s a lot of accidents in Hawaii and it would be good for the people who ride bikes to make it safer for them," said Diego Sarinana, Kalihi Valley resident.
117 people statewide were killed in traffic related accidents last year which is an increase from the year prior. The state added seven more “no turn on red” signs last summer and one pedestrian said the change is needed.
“Cars will keep going even when they see people crossing. They could hit someone or a child while they’re turning and they can’t see,” said Keira Kawamura, Salt Lake resident.
Kawamura said most traffic incidents she encountered occurred when cars made fast right turns.
"My friends and I were walking to Kam’s and one of them almost got hit by a truck. It was really scary because they were actually really close to getting hit. It was a right turn and we were crossing here between School Street and Likelike Hwy," said Kawamura.
A resident who denied an on-camera interview told KITV4 he does not believe more signs are the answer. He said when it comes to pedestrian safety, the state should look into making roads wider and reducing the speed limit in selected areas.