More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers

  • 0
Downtown Office Buildings
Courtesy: Colliers Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii.

Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in the removal of nearly 450,000-square-feet of office space from the market.

