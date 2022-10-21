More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii.
Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in the removal of nearly 450,000-square-feet of office space from the market.
At the same time, the conversion should bring some much-needed residential units to the market.
These planned conversions follow the redevelopment of the 1132 Bishop Street building into The Residences at Bishop Place. Experts say decrease in demand for office space and the increase of demand for residential units are some of the main reasons for the conversions.
“I do think we will see this trend continue but there will be a point where office becomes profitable enough where we’ve converted so many offices that it doesn’t make sense anymore but right now while we still have a glut of office space, it does pencil out and it’s cheaper than new construction compared to where prices are right now,” Alexander Peach, a senior associate with Colliers Hawaii, told KITV4 News.
Between 2019 and 2023, Colliers projects that Oahu’s office inventory could potentially be reduced by about 1-million-square-feet or a whopping 7.5 percent of the total office market.
Some of the Downtown Honolulu buildings in some sort of planning phase to be converted into residential towers include the Remington College Building on Bishop Street, which may be turned into a Marriott-branded hotel.
The 1833 Kalakaua building at the edge of Waikiki also could be retrofitted into a condominium-hotel.
The 250 Ward Avenue property in Kakaako also could be turned into a residential development, and the Waikiki Galleria could be turned into a hotel.
