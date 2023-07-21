More conservation enforcement officers are needed in Hawaii to protect historic land

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii state legislature this session provided funding to add more conservation and resource enforcement officers across the islands. DOCARE officials are essentially law enforcement, arm of the Department of Land and Natural Resources when it comes to protecting Hawaii's natural, environmental and historic resources.
There is a need for around-the-clock service to ensure the aina and the ocean are monitored and protected.
“Some tourists have taken native species and some overfish in many areas. Unfortunately, we had an incident on Molokai where seals were shot. The more we grow the DOCARE workforce, the more we can protect Hawaii,” said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, District 17.
DOCARE officers will monitor sandbars, hunting and hiking trails and overall dissuade anyone from harming Hawaii's natural assets. All of this adds to greater protection of millions of acres of water and land in the islands.
DLNR has partnered with Honolulu Community College to create a DOCARE academy. Almost 30 officers were added this past year.
“Now that we have that pipeline established, DOCARE is being proactive to make sure we can get a number of recruits every year to really make sure we have the staffing we need," said Senator Dela Cruz.
A Kaneohe resident, Dayton Gernler said the demand is obvious at Kaneohe Bay after any three-day weekend. He adds the sandbars need more attention.
“We need to make sure people don’t abuse the natural resources and land. I was born and raised here. It’s important for me and my neighbors who see Hawaii as home and not just a vacation spot,” said Gernler.
Right now, officers work dayside, Monday to Friday 8 AM to 5 PM, however most illegal activity happens on weekends and/or at night. The goal is to have enough staffing to cover all 365 days a year.
That will require at least 400 DOCARE officers in the field.