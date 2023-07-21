 Skip to main content
More conservation enforcement officers are needed in Hawaii to protect historic land

DOCARE provides law enforcement for DLNR. KITV4s Shanila Kabir reports on why they're needed around the clock.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii state legislature this session provided funding to add more conservation and resource enforcement officers across the islands. DOCARE officials are essentially law enforcement, arm of the Department of Land and Natural Resources when it comes to protecting Hawaii's natural, environmental and historic resources.

There is a need for around-the-clock service to ensure the aina and the ocean are monitored and protected.

