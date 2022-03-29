Moped thefts on the rise in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV)- Moped sales are up in part because of rising gas prices, but dealers also tell us, moped thefts are increasing as well. "I have a whole row of bikes right here that are all stolen recoveries," said Moped Garage manager Russell Odegaard.
Many mopeds that have been ravaged by thefts-- their appearance drastically altered for resale. "Everyone tries to camouflage the vehicle. So they spray paint it whatever color paint they can come up with," said Odegaard. "Criminals are able to alter or deface the VIN numbers," said Crimestoppers Honolulu Sgt. Chris Kim.
Crimestoppers Honolulu is saying they're seeing mopeds being stolen at a high rate. The vehicles are then either altered and resold, or parted out. "You steal a couple different mopeds. You steal one part from here and another from there. You're basically able to make yourself another moped," said Sgt. Kim.
For current owners, there are steps to lessen the chance of your moped being stolen. Crimestoppers says just locking the steering wheel is not enough. "Someone with some physical strength would be able to break that lock. We want to encourage people to utilize heavy chains and those kryptonite type thick locks," said Sgt. Kim.
Crimestoppers wants to emphasize using a lock and chain only works, if it's attached to something secure. "We've seen cases time and time again where people will come with a truck or car just to throw a moped in the trunk or the back of a pickup truck," said Sgt. Kim.
Parking in a populated well lit area also helps. There are also technological advances. 'We have a disc lock that attaches to the front braking desk of the moped. It actually has an alarm in it," said Odegaard. "There's a little adapter that fits on to the throttle as well as the brakes. It makes it impossible for someone to accelerate," said Sgt. Kim. "There are GPS units that go on a bike. If your bike gets stolen, you can track down your bike," said Odegaard.
Using a common GPS like a tile is another way to track your bike if it has been stolen. If you are buying a moped, its recommended that you check the vehicle's VIN to make sure it is not stolen.