MISSING | Father from Aiea disappeared more than three weeks ago

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...All other Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A father from Aiea has been missing for more than three weeks now. Honolulu Police Criminal Investigations Division is still looking for twenty-year-old Hana Lewis with no luck so far.
Emilia Emilio, mother of Lewis's daughter, said Lewis's last known location was in Waianae back on June 2nd. Family members found a record of him using an ATM at a Hele gas station that Friday, and nothing since.
The family reported him missing on June 6th after four full days of no contact.
“His adoptive parents and my parents were searching around where he works and nothing has come up. We very recently found out about the bank stuff,” said Emilio.
Emilio shares a one-year-old daughter with Hana and said he is a very involved father in their daughter's life. She adds she and Hana are co-parenting and were on good terms before his disappearance.
She believes foul play is involved.
“We talked on June 2nd and made plans with our daughter for the next week. There was no response after that day from him to anyone. He wasn’t answering the phone and it’s been off for a couple days now,” said Emilio.
CID confirmed there are no leads or updates on the case.
Hana Lewis is twenty years old, 6 ft. tall with a tattoo on each hand saying “mana feast.” Family members believe he may be in Aeia where he is currently living or in Kalihi or Waianae where he has family members. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Honolulu Police.