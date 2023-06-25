 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...All other Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

MISSING | Father from Aiea disappeared more than three weeks ago

  • Updated
  • 0
hana lewis

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A father from Aiea has been missing for more than three weeks now. Honolulu Police Criminal Investigations Division is still looking for twenty-year-old Hana Lewis with no luck so far.

Emilia Emilio, mother of Lewis's daughter, said Lewis's last known location was in Waianae back on June 2nd. Family members found a record of him using an ATM at a Hele gas station that Friday, and nothing since.

Missing 72-year-old Hilo man found safe | UPDATE

