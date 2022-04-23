Mililani Starbucks employees vote on forming union

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MILILANI (KITV)- In just 9 days, workers at A Mililani Starbucks will find out if they will become a union shop. It's the first attempt to unionize in Hawaii, and part of a larger nationwide trend. At the Starbuck on Kipapa Drive in Mililani, the discussion between Baristas is less about caffeination and more about unionizing or not.
We're told most of the 16 employees, baristas and shift supervisors, have already voted on unionization. But the ballot count isn't until May 2nd. "We were seeing reduced hours, 75% reductions. We went from mid 30's in hours to only like 10 hours. That across the board was unacceptable to a lot of us," said Starbuck Shift Supervisor Nate Jaramillo.
Managers are excluded from the deal. A conflict with a frothy customer who is a regular, also darkened the situation. "There was a customer who was insistent on not wearing a mask, who got a little indignant at first. And then it escalated to a threat of violence. From that day, it took a month to see any consequences," said Jaramillo.
Pro-union employees at the location tell us they believe a union will help increase their wages. A Starbucks email tells us the company already plans for "wages to at least $15 per hour this Summer." Those with "2 years service will get up to a 5% raise" and "5 or more years get up to a 10 percent raise". Employees tell a pay increase affects their view on Union fees. "Wages go up when unions form, because they get the correct pay they are able to survive off of. And with that said that raise is most likely going to be more than the fees itself," said a barista named Jonah.
Starbuck's statement goes on to say "we are better together as partners without a union between us, that conviction has not changed". Hawaii Representative Jeanne Kapela has a different view, saying, efforts like this one, may have a ripple affect on other industries. "Turning the working wage into a minimum wage is a big conversation we are having at the legislature this year. Some of the strongest voices are union members. Fighting for not just for themselves and their union members, but all workers," said Representative Kapela.