Mercedes unveils new electric concept cars with better range than any Tesla model

Mercedes' new Concept CLA Class vehicle unveiled at the Munich auto show at the weekend.

 Mercedes-Benz AG

London (CNN) — Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled new “close-to-production” concept vehicles that could outdo Tesla cars by going more than 466 miles on a single charge. That’s compared with a range of less than 380 miles for any Tesla model.

The German automaker’s Concept CLA Class, revealed Sunday at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, comprises four new models: a sedan, a station wagon and two SUVs. The company did not specify when exactly they would enter production.

