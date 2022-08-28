 Skip to main content
Mental healthcare workers protest - indefinitely

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of mental healthcare workers are back on strike indefinitely until Kaiser Permanente reaches an agreement with their workers on a set contract and new protocols to attract more mental health professionals.

"Kaiser is woefully and egregiously understaffed. It’s to an extent if you want to get mental health care, you are waiting months to get a first time visit and then another several months to get a second. However, Kaiser is making millions of dollars off of providing health coverage and isn’t," said Dr. Rachel Kaya, licensed psychologist at Kaiser Maui Lani Medical Office.

