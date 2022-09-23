 Skip to main content
McDonald's must face $10 billion racial discrimination suit from Allen Media Group

McDonald's will have to defend itself against a $10 billion lawsuit from media mogul Byron Allen, pictured here in Los Angeles in 2021, over an allegation that the fast food chain doesn't advertise with Black-owned media.

 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

McDonald's will have to defend itself against a $10 billion lawsuit from media mogul Byron Allen over an allegation that the fast food chain doesn't advertise with Black-owned media.

A federal court ruled last week said that Allen and his company, Allen Media Group, can try to prove in court that McDonald's violated civil rights laws.

