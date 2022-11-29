 Skip to main content
McDonald's is giving people the chance to win free food for life

For the holidays, McDonald's is giving away free meals for life. Well, sort of.

Beginning December 5, every order completed in the McDonald's app for at least $1 will enter customers into a contest to win a McGold Card. Three winners will get a special card that earns them free McDonald's for life. Plus, each winner will get three extra cards to give away for a total of 12 cards being won.

