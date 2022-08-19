 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US

  • 0
McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US

McDonald's is testing the Chicken Big Mac in Miami.

 CNN

McDonald's Chicken Big Mac was a huge hit in the United Kingdom. Now it's crossing the pond.

Beginning later this month, the burger chain is testing the fan favorite at select restaurants in Miami for a limited time. The Chicken Big Mac is similar to its meaty sibling, however it replaces the two burgers with two tempura chicken patties. Of course, it also includes the signature Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK