McDonalds giving out free coffee to teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to fill in over
the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) - It's Teacher Appreciation Week and from May 2-8, and all 73 McDonalds locations in Hawaii are participating by offering educators a free medium hot or iced coffee.
It's easy to order. Tell a McDonald's staff you're a teacher and show valid school ID and you get one free cup of coffee per day.
Owner and operator of McDonalds in Waipahu, Miles Inchinose, says he sees teachers coming into the restaurant at all hours working hard for students. Amidst a pandemic, teachers were there in person or over zoom providing the best learning environment possible.
Third grade teacher at Pearl City Elementary School, Jason Lagpacan, says his first job was at McDonald's while he was in High School and feels honored to see McDonald's giving back.
“You learn the most from your very first job. Working at McDonald’s really instilled the importance of strong social, leadership and management skills. I catch myself using those skills every day in my classroom to be a role model for my students,” said Lagpacan.
The deal ends on May 8 however many other businesses in Hawaii are offering deals to teachers throughout the month of May.