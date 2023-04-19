 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

McCarthy proposes $1.5T debt limit increase in push for key vote next week

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to release bill text Wednesday detailing his party's plan to raise the national debt limit for one year and is pushing for a floor vote next week.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has settled on a plan to raise the national debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for an array of cuts across domestic programs, setting off a furious effort to wrangle GOP votes and escalating a high-stakes standoff with the White House.

After months of internal talks, McCarthy and his leadership are proposing a package to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit by an additional $1.5 trillion. But the plan also states that if the new debt limit is not breached by March 31, 2024, then Congress must again increase the borrowing authority by that date, proposing to reignite a major fiscal battle in the middle of a presidential election year.

CNN's Melanie Zanona Alayna Treene and Lauren Fox contributed.

