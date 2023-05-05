...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- May is Bike Month in Hawaii and the Hawaii Bicycling League and Bikeshare Hawaii, Honolulu’s Biki bikeshare system, and more, are offering so many events that everyone can participate in.
Young and old, new and experienced bicyclists from all over the island will be able to take part in a whole list of activities in honor of Bike Month!
Events will include weekly energizer stations along popular commuting routes, free helmet giveaways, bicycling and e-bicycling clinics, “bike-to” events, bike-lane clean-ups, free bicycle valet services, and so much more.
One of the events includes free Biki rides for National Ride a Bike Day on Sunday, May 7. The event is a collaboration with Biki and 7-Eleven Hawaii.
“Getting more people on to bikes (and walking) will make Honolulu a safer place for everyone, including people who drive. And more people biking will help encourage Honolulu and the State of Hawaii to continue improving and expanding bicycling infrastructure, especially as we work towards our climate goals.” Said Travis Counsel, the HBL Executive Director.
To view the list of exciting events happening throughout Bike Month, visit this link.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.