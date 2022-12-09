 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in
Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Mauna Loa eruption showing signs of settling down

Mauna Loa

HAWAII COUNTY (KITV)- Things have started to calm down. As the Mauna Loa eruption continues, there's been some changes over the last 48 hours.

The USGS says lava fountains went from 200 feet to 100 feet from Wednesday night to Thursday night, and those numbers progressed even further on Friday.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

An error occurred