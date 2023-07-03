 Skip to main content
Mauna Lani on the Big Island gets ready for Turtle Independence Day

Turtle Release
Courtesy: Mauna Lani

KOHALA COAST, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Fourth of July is America's birthday and it's also "Turtle Independence Day" on the Big Island.

On Tuesday, July 4, Mauna Lani will release some of the young Hawaiian green sea turtles that it's raised through its Malama Honu program. It's a program started back in 1989.

