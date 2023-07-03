Mauna Lani on the Big Island gets ready for Turtle Independence Day

KOHALA COAST, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Fourth of July is America's birthday and it's also "Turtle Independence Day" on the Big Island.
On Tuesday, July 4, Mauna Lani will release some of the young Hawaiian green sea turtles that it's raised through its Malama Honu program. It's a program started back in 1989.
Located on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island, Mauna Lani is more than just a place for rest and relaxation. It's also a historic area filled with culture. The property is dotted with ancient Hawaiian fishponds. It's where Pii Laeha spends much of his time. He's referred to as "the turtle guy."
"I'm the natural resources manager here and I've been at Mauna Lani for 23 years," said Laeha.
Sea Life Park on Oahu sends young honu to Mauna Lani, where they grow for a couple years until they're ready to be released into the ocean.
"Turtles are really great smell feeders. They also have excellent eyesight, internal ears and they can sense vibrations," Laeha said.
Culture is one of the pillars of the Malama Honu program, along with community, and education -- covering the past, present, and future.
Mauna Lani has a "turtle talk" every morning for hotel guests, and also hosts local students and researchers. People often ask Laeha -- what are the names of the turtles?
"And I have to tell them, we don't give names because these are not pets," Laeha said.
He's proud to share the cultural importance of honu.
"We believe that the back shell off the turtle carried the map of our oceanic world on the back," Laeha said.
Honu are also aumakua, or family guardians or ancestors of Native Hawaiian families.
When asked what his family's aumakua is, Laeha replied: "Well, it changes all the time, but I was told mine is mano and pueo. Not honu, but also it could be honu. If I need the honu there, the honu will help me."
The third pillar is community. On Tuesday, the Fourth of July, Mauna Lani will release two honu into the ocean and everyone's invited to Turtle Independence Day.
"And these turtles here is going to be our 34th release," Laeha said.
The event starts at 9 a.m. along the beach with a blessing, a procession, speakers, a halau performance, and then the big send-off with the help of local kids.
"We try to get all the young kids in there because you know that they'll remember that forever," Laeha said.
He's personally been involved with releasing at least 240 honu. And how do they know Mauna Lani's program is working?
"Every year we go out into the ocean and there's a designated area that we collect turtles every year. So like last year, I believe we got nine turtles. Two of them have microchips. They all have like cats and dogs. We have them in the back flippers. And seven didn't," Laeha explained. "So every year we do this we find more and more untagged turtles which means population growth."
A small program with a huge impact. Its motto: "Malama Honu, Malama Honua" or "When we care for the turtles, we care for the world."