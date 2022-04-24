Mauna Kea debate continues as lawmakers discuss related bills

FILE - The sun sets behind telescopes on July 14, 2019, at the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Kea in Hawaii. A working group tasked by the state Legislature to come up with recommendations for a new management plan for Hawaii's tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes released the first draft of its proposal Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Mauna Kea (KITV)- Lawmakers are focus on the future of Mauna Kea's management this week, as they try to find the balance between science and cultural importance. Up for discussion are joint committee bills to establish an oversite committee over the mountain. Meanwhile a report on how much money astronomy generates for the Big Island, came out Sunday.
As rituals take place on and near the mountainside of Mauna Kea, the fight for the land wages on. Legislators are discussing a possible oversight board, while the Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawaii came out with update on astronomy's economic impact on the area. "The state for a long time has a desire to diversify our economy and build other sectors. You know research and science," said Executive Director of UH Hilo Center for Mauna Kea Executive Director Greg Chun.
The report says in 2019, astronomy in Hawaii created $220 million in goods and services, including $86 million in labor income, $10 million in state taxes, and 1,313 jobs as well as benefits such as infrastructure improvements and technological advances. "Astronomy on Mauna Kea really has international impact. It does contribute in some significant ways such as research and technology," said Chun.
What is not discussed in the report, is the how the Thirty Meter Telescope planned for the location, may be considered sacrilegious to some Native Hawaiians. "The mountain has different zones. The lower part of the mountain is for man. And in the upper stretches of the mountain, it becomes the place of the gods," said local resident Clarence Ching.
Mauna Kea's story is steeped in Hawaiian ancient beliefs. "One concept is that Wakea is like Adam. Adam gets with Eve. And they have children. The mountain is one of the children. We are children who were created later. The mountain is our genetic, spiritual, and cultural brother," said Ching.
An oversite board to some people is not encouraging. "Having 3 out of 11 members on it. Of course makes us have a minimum audience," said Ching. Locals also concerned about the natural habitat of the area and inflation caused by all the new workers coming in.